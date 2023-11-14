IGP commends Police, other security agencies for ensuring smooth polls in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

.Assures prompt investigation of infractions

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commends all police officers and operatives of other security agencies for providing adequate support to the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring security for the conduct of elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States noting that the commitment and due diligence displayed by the security operatives in policing the electoral process is highly productive and commendable.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists by the Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday at the Lois Edet House in Abuja

The IGP emphasizes that the electoral process in the three states transpired seamlessly, defying earlier threat assessment and projected challenges from various quarters. He acknowledges the exceptional efforts of the security personnel in maintaining law and order, safeguarding the electoral process, and ensuring the safety of citizens.

In another development, however, the IGP notes the pockets of incidences that were recorded during the elections and charged the Electoral Offences Desk Officers, under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, to commence immediate investigations into these incidences.

The IGP expresses gratitude to all security agencies involved in the election security management for lending their support to the Police for securing the electoral process; and he calls on Officers to remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties, while emphasizing the importance of adherence to guidelines, rule of law and standard operating procedures of their respective agencies for a more secure democratic institution in Nigeria.