Wike blames problems associated with issuance of C of O and Land use in Abuja on government Agencies

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has said that the Department of Development Control, Land registry, AGIS and other Agencies of the administration are responsible for the problems associated with issuance of C of O and Land use in Abuja.

While inaugurating a Task Force on Tuesday his conference room, on the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for mass housing and the recovery of land use contravention fees, Wike said the agencies were included in the task force to solve the problem they created.

The Minister explained that the measure was to ensure that each of the houses in mass housing estates has its own C of O and pay for it.

In the words of the Minister:” the Director Lands, the Director mass housing, the Director Development Control, AGIS, all of you are members of the Task force committee. The aim Is to make sure in mass housing, each of the houses has its own C of O and they have to pay for it. He lamented that virtually all residential areas have been turned to commercial, adding that something must be done about it to make sure Abuja returns to it’s original master plan. “And then those who have contravained, those that were given approval for residential and have converted them to commercial, those who have been given commercial and have converted it to residential”

“There must be a recertification and for the penalty, and the only way people will deter from doing this, is to make sure that we discourage them, by this, there should be a penalty to pay, and that penalty must be Sevier. He said. “In as much as we want to generate revenue, we also want to control the development of the areas. Abuja has to go back to original master plan. If there is need to make some amendment, it is the government that will make the amendment, it is not for the allottees to on their own make amendment”

“No outsider will do it, why we are bringing outsiders is to checkmate so that you don’t go back to, the kind of things am seeing of recent is something else, yesterday I was embarrassed, almost over 4 companies, their land allocation was given to a company after two years, allocation was revoked and given to another company, after three years, they certified the one they revoked and kept it, crisis, crisis everywhere. You revoked my property, you give to B, then later, you give me back my property without even revoking this person’s own they have given, and then he gave to another person again” he lamented. I have never seen where somebody will be given 500 hecters of land , is unacceptable, you giving land, people will go and allocate the land and sell, and make money out of government, if that is the case, why should government not allocate the land to it’s self, by themselves? Wike calls for hard work and deligent, demanding that the Task force deliver the assignment in one Moth ” You must be deligent, of course you know I will monitor what you’re doing, And this assignment will not take more than one Month from today. Whatever you required, let us know, Zenith Bank will provide you the necessary funds, but I must approve the funds so that you don’t go on your own and meet Zenith Bank to give you money. There will be a dedicated Account for this, the minister said.

He asked the task force to open two dedicated bank accounts for the assignment: one for non-compliance with the land use act and the other for the C of O.

He also asked the task force to include people who were given land by the Area Councils but without C of O, adding that those concerned should be asked to apply and be informed about the amount to pay.

Wike explained that Abuja depends on Internally Generated Revenue to execute projects in the FCT.

“We need a lot of projects in Abuja, but Abuja is not an oil State so we’ll depend on the IGR to be able to carry out and executes these projects”

“I am not interested in who did not comply and I don’t want anybody to write to me that the task force came. All I need is results. I don’t want excuses,” he added.

The minister said the committee would be chaired by Mr Michael Chinda, Senior Special Assistant to Wike on lands, urban and regional planning.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Mr Shehu Ahmad would serve as the secretary.

Other members of the taskforce include the Director, Department of Development Control, Director, Department of Land Administration and the Director, Department of Surveying and Mapping.

Others are the Director, Department of Mass Housing, Director of AGIS, and Director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

Also included are two estate surveyors, Dr Emmanuel Mark, and Mr Emma Okas.

Responding on behalf of the members, Chinda expressed the readiness of the task force team to get to work and promised not to disappoint the minister.

The chairman further promised to deliver on the task within a month.

He described C of O as an “indispensable requirement” for land ownership, adding that the land belongs to the government and the people using it must pay.

“We will not spare anyone that has contravene and we will do the needful

“I can assure you that we will do this job with precision, diligence and a high level of professionalism so that we will meet your expectation and possibly exceed it,” he said.