Idimogu – Commiserates with victims, families of Ladipo gas explosion

News
By Peter
Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu.
Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, Representing Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency ll in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has commiserated with the families and victims of the Ladipo gas Explosion.

Idimogu, the Igbo political leader Lagos In a statement by his SA on media and publicity, Mr Henry Uzodinma, on Tuesday condoled with all those who lost loved ones and properties in the unfortunate gas explosion that happened at 21 Ojekunle Street, Ladipo Mushin, Lagos, which five persons loss their lives.

The Committee Chairman on Wealth Creation and Employment who was visibly sad over the magnitude of destruction called on the residents of the Ojekunle area of Mushin to remain calm that the Government is fully on the matter. He further commiserated with the families and victims over the irreparable loss.

He said, “A total of five (5) dead bodies were recovered from the blast. The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of Lagos State Fire Service.”

Idimogu further sympathised with those who were injured and those who lost properties to the blast.
He called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the matter with a view to forestalling future recurrence.

 

 

