Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering candidates by Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos

L-r …Coordinator of the Program ;Engr Dr Felicia Agubata; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Present Elect Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho; Engr Joan Nweke, Akakabota Fejiro Simeon ;Osom Akan Awesome ;President Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr Babagana Mohammed ;Ogundele Favour Jesupemi; Former President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu;(NSE ) Chairman Victoria island Engr Emeka Ibe.

President Nigerian Society Of Engineers Engr Babagana Mohammed (middle) pose with Parents, Student and Engineers; during the Presentation of N 200 ,000. Each to five best Engineering Students instrument for five years (each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years ) to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering Candidates by the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos 16/11/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

