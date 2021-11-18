Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering candidates by Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Akakabota Fejiro Simeon ,Osom Akan Awesome, ;President Nigerian Society Of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed ; Ogundele Favour Jesupemi  during the presentation of N 200 ,000 each to five best Engineering Students   instrument  for five years (each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years )   to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering candidates  by the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos  on 16/11/2021 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 13

Mr Oyekunmi Ogundele , the daughter, Ogundele Favour Jesupemi ; received a Cheque of N200.000 and lab top  from President Nigerian Society Of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed, during the Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering Candidates  by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years )   held in Lagos 16/11/2021.

L-r …Osom Anwuli Beatrice , the Son; Osom Akan Awesome, received a Cheque  of  N200.000,  from President Nigerian Society Of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed, during the Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering Candidates  by the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos(each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years )  16/11/2021.

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Akakabota, his brother Akakabota Fejiro Simeon; received a Cheque  of   N200.000,  from President Nigerian Society Of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed, during the Presentation of Cheques to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering Candidates  by the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos(each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years .

L-r …Mr Kevin Fidel Nwobi representing  his Son David Nwobi ; received a Cheque  of  N200.000,  from President Nigerian Society of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed.

L-r …Coordinator of the Program ;Engr Dr Felicia Agubata; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN) Present Elect Engr. DrElizabeth Eterigho; Engr Joan Nweke, Akakabota Fejiro Simeon ;Osom Akan Awesome ;President Nigerian Society of Engineers  Engr Babagana Mohammed ;Ogundele Favour Jesupemi; Former President of (APWEN) Engr Idiat Amusu;(NSE ) Chairman Victoria island Engr Emeka Ibe.

President Nigerian Society Of Engineers Engr Babagana Mohammed (middle) pose with Parents, Student and Engineers; during the Presentation of N 200 ,000. Each to five best Engineering Students instrument for five years (each Student will collect N1m within a period of five years ) to 2021 UTME Examination Engineering Candidates by the Nigerian Society of Engineers held in Lagos 16/11/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5144 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 18, 2021

Gov. Sanwo-Olu at meeting of the Nigeria governors’ Forum…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 16, 2021

Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) Imo…

1 of 90

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More