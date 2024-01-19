Ibadan Explosion: PDP Commiserates with Gov. Makinde, Oyo people

…Hails Makinde’s prompt emergency Intervention.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo State over the recent deadly explosion in Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital, describing the incident as tragic.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement issued on Thursday said: “Our Party is saddened over the explosion which claimed the lives of citizens, critically injured others and left many displaced following the destruction of homes and property in the area; a situation that has brought agony and pain to the people of Oyo State at this critical time.

“Our Party salutes Governor Makinde for his exceptional show of leadership in his swift response and intervention by visiting the scene of the incident and immediately providing all necessary emergency aids and support to the victims and their families, including prompt evacuation of victims, payment of medical bills, temporary accommodation to the displaced and assurance of support for their rehabilitation.

“Such prompt intervention by Governor Makinde helped in saving more lives and bringing succour to the victims and their families.”

The PDP called for thorough investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the blast to enable the government bring the culprits to justice and prevent such tragic occurrence in the future.

The party prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead and the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.