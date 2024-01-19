Ibadan explosion: Death toll rises to 5 as rescuers exhume two more bodies

.Residents vacate homes as Makinde issues ultimatum

JOSEPH OKWU, with agency report

Two dead bodies have been recovered by rescue workers from the rubbles of the last Tuesday explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, raising the death toll to five.

Search for more bodies intensified on Thursday as more people were believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed buildings.

At the scene of the blast on Thursday, more the 14 buildings were affected, while vehicles and other valuables were badly damaged by the explosion.

There were many security personnel, including soldiers, policemen, Civil Defence personnel and officials of the state security outfit code named Amotekun, all stationed at the area as tape was used to condone off the affected axis.

Seen about five kilometers away , were affected residents whose buildings damaged, packing their belongings in compliance with state government vacation order.

The explosion which left over 77 people injured has caused extensive damage to numerous houses within a 14-kilometre radius.

It would be recalled that two deaths were recorded on the day of the incident, with an additional victim succumbing to injuries in a hospital on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the blast, several residents were rendered homeless including a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Iyiola Oladokun.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, a retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed that two more bodies have been recovered, further raising the death toll on Thursday.

Owoseni told Channels Television on Thursday that the state government continues to monitor and respond to the situation as investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday, we had three casualties but this morning, just about 30 minutes ago, I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered this morning”, he said.

Residents of Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, have blamed Malian illegal miners for the explosion that rocked the ancient city on Tuesday night.

The explosion earlier left at least three persons dead, scores of others injured, and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

It would be recalled that the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Gov. Makinde had on Tuesday and later on Wednesday urged residents of Oyo State to remain calm over the incident.

He has implored residents staying in any of the houses within 250 metres from the scene of the explosion to move out to accommodation provided by government.

”This is until we check the structural integrity of the buildings,” the governor had said.

He equally warned hoodlums who may want to take advantage of the incident to carry out any form of looting to desist.

Gov. Makinde stated further that all those involved directly or indirectly in bringing the tragedy upon the state would be brought to book.