More troubles for Emefiele, as FG files 20-count amended charges

Barely hours after the court amended Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele`s bail condition allowing him to travel outside Abuja, there seem to be more troubles in the offing for the embattled former Governor of the Central bank Of Nigeria as the Federal Government again amended the charges against him on offences allegedly committed while in office.

Huhonline.com understands that the charges have been increased from initial six to 20, bordering on forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.

The fresh charges filed by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, include forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.

In the amended charge, Emefiele was accused of obtaining the sum of $6.2m by pretense by falsely representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The government said the offence was contrary to section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

The charge read, “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele male, adult, and Odoh, Eric Ocheme (Still at large) on or about the 8th day of February 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly obtained by false pretence, the sum of Six Million, Two Hundred and Thirty Thousand United State Dollar ($6,230,000.00) by falsely representing that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation vide a letter dated 26th January, 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 requested the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide a contingent logistic advance in the sum of $6,230,000.00 “in line with Mr. President’s directive” which representation you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence.”

He was also accused of conniving with one Eric Ocheme who has been at large to commit forgery.

The government said the offence was contrary to section 96 (1) and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89 Laws Federation, 1990.

It read, “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele male, adult, and Odoh, Eric Ocheme (Still at large) sometime in January 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: forgery of a document titled: RE: PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVER MISSIONS dated 26 January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and you thereby committed an offence.”

Emefiele was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his wife Omoile Margret and Brother In-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of N99.8m.

The government said the offence was contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The charge read, “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in March 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on your wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the external renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of 99,826,452.47 to Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, a company wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders and you thereby committed an offence. ”

Emefiele was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his wife Omoile Margret and Brother In-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of N99.8m.

The charge read: “You, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2019 did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’aclatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarcling a contract for the supply of 37 (Nos.) Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of N854,700,000 only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.”

The Anti graft agency also accused the former CBN governor of conferring corrupt advantage contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

The charge read: “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, sometime in 2019 did use your position as Governor of the CBN to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the CBN by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (No.) Toyota Avalon at the cost of N99,900,000 only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and thereby committed an offence.”

The Anti graft agency also accused Godwin Emefiele of conferring corrupt advantage contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The charge read:“Particulars of offence: That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, sometime in 2019 did use your position as Governor of the CBN to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the CBN by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (No.) Toyota Landcruiser V8 at the cost of Seveny-three billion and eight hundred Thousand Naira (N73,800,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.”