I will now settle down to rebuild Abia – Otti

Gov. Alex Otti says he will now settle down and rebuild Abia because his distractions were over with the Supreme Court affirmation of victory in the 2023 polls.
Otti made the declaration at the Thanksgiving Service in his honour held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), Eastern Union Conference Headquarters, on Saturday at Abayi Umueze in Osisioma local government area (LGA).
“Now that the distractions are over; that the storm is over, I will settle down and rebuild Abia,” he pledged.
He said he contested elections three times because of the shame he faced each time he was confronted about the status of the state.
He said that many people lost hope in his being elected again because he won the election on two occasions but his mandate was stolen.
“We have been through this journey and today we are here as the Supreme court has confirmed that we won the election,” he added.
He thanked the church for honouring him and encouraged the people to continue believing in God’s power to do all things.
Earlier, the President, West/Central African Division of the SDA Church, Dr Robert Osei-Bonsu, charged the church to be united if it must achieve its purpose.
Osei-Bonsu urged leaders not to allow the people they are leading to doubt their integrity. (NAN)
Comments are closed.