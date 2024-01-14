I will now settle down to rebuild Abia – Otti

Gov. Alex Otti says he will now settle down and rebuild Abia because his distractions were over with the Supreme Court affirmation of victory in the 2023 polls.

Otti made the declaration at the Thanksgiving Service in his honour held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), Eastern Union Conference Headquarters, on Saturday at Abayi Umueze in Osisioma local government area (LGA).

“Now that the distractions are over; that the storm is over, I will settle down and rebuild Abia,” he pledged.