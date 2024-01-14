Benue govt. establishes public service institute

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

The Benue State Executive Council has approved the establishment of Benue Public service institute in the State.

Briefing journalists at Benue Government house in Makurdi, Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Governor Mr Tersoo Kula. Said the exco directed for construction of two flyovers at Wurukum junction and high level wall in the State capital city.

The Image maker reiterated that construction of new roads in Benue South senatorial District, Benue North East Senatorial District, as well as North West Senatorial district each of the zone contained 1 project to enhance development for the rural dwellers in the State.

The CPS further implored that the exco also effected new nomenclature in respect to all ministries as their names were changed.

He also stated that the meeting regretted recent sadness over the few days massacre of innocent people by bandits where large scale of unprovoked natives were killed in their gloves at various places in the State.

The forum called on the newly appointed Caretaker committee Chairmen to redouble their efforts towards ensuring safety of Citizens in their places of jurisdiction than staying elsewhere. Urging to always remained on duty post and mingle with subjects at the grassroots. Commenting on sports development disclosed that his principal last presented brand new bus for conveying players and additional two Cars for management use whenever need arises.

It can be recalled that while the ceremony lasted no mention of cost attached on any of the projects.