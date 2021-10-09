Champion Newspapers Limited
Hushpuppi: the popular Instagram influencer and international fraudster

By Champion
Ramon Abbas – better known as Hushpuppi to his millions of followers – has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a US court.

The Nigerian social media influencer was famous for his extravagant lifestyle, showing off his designer clothing, luxury holidays, and expensive cars to 2.5million Instagram followers and 1.3 million Snapchat subscribers.

But unknown to his fans, his lifestyle was funded by cybercrime. Originally from humble beginnings in Lagos, the so-called ‘billionaire Gucci master’ living a life of luxury in Dubai is now facing a 20-year jail sentence in the USA – and the FBI has dubbed him one of the world’s most high-profile money launderers.

Champion 46 posts 0 comments
