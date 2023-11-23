HP unveils new laser printing solution this Friday Live on KongaTV at 12noon.

The new HP Laserjet Tank MFP 260 described by those who have been privileged to experience it as a robust, pocket-friendly, and simple to use printing solution shall be launched live on KongaTV this Friday the 24th of November at 12noon by the Management of Hewlett Packard.

In a move that is set to transform the technology industry, HP is introducing its state-of-the-art Multi-Functional Printer series to the Nigerian market to sustain its leadership of the tech sector.

According to a source at KongaTV, Ms. Bunmi Idowu, this is a new face for launching quality products in Nigeria. KongaTV is a pioneer shopping network and it is privileged to partner with global companies like Hewlett Packard.

The printer which will be unveiled at a press launch in Lagos on Friday the 24th of November with great fanfare will further solidify HP’s position as an industry leader in the Printing, ink, cartridges and transfer imaging segment of the global economy.

As exclusive distributors and partners of the Hewlett Packard brand in the country, Konga.com, a leading e-commerce marketplace and its sister company KongaTV, a revolutionary buyer and sellers television will be offering the best deals on this product across its online and retail platforms.

As customers hunt for the best deals in the ongoing Yakata Black Friday sales, exciting offers such as a 5% discount for the first 5 shoppers will be available on Konga.

The new printer has a refillable toner tank, fast two-sided printing, flatbed scanner, and 40-sheet auto document feeder for efficient print, scan and copy functionalities.

With the high cost of inks and cartridges on offer by other products within its category, the HP Laserjet Tank MFP 260 delivers better performance, affordable pricing and faster efficiency.

Konga.com is Nigeria’s largest online mall. It launched operations in July 2012 and is on a mission to become the engine of commerce and trade in Africa.