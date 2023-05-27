How we mobilised over five million voters for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket -Otunba Odunowo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and the National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group ( AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has attributed the group’s success of the mobilisation of over 5 million voters for the Tinubu / Shettima ticket during the presidential election to its deployment of necessary human and material resources before and during the polls.

Otunba Odunowo, who made these remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Seyi Shodipo, noted that the AATSG, a foremost campaign group that vigorously worked for the success of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other elected APC leaders in the recently concluded general elections, was able to effectively carry out the mobilisation by utilising its solid structures of 10 people per polling unit, which had already been put in place across the nation’s 176,460 polling units during the electioneering campaigns.

Otunba Odunowo explained that the group mapped out strategies that successfully ensured the involvement of the would – be voters, got them well enlightened and made them see reasons for their support for Asiwaju and other APC candidates during the various elections

He further stressed that the campaign group’s idea of door-to-door engagements, using the HumanGenie mobile app and the development of another app, the Jagaban, were among the tools used to influence the people’s thoughts on social media, equally contributed immensely to the group’s actualisation of its 5 million voters as the apps were directly downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS Store

The APC chieftain explained that his group also used the President – elect’s achievements in Lagos State as part of its campaign strategies, stressing that in the group’s billboards, posters and advertorials mentions were made of his achievements such as his ability to turn Lagos to the 5th largest economy in Africa and one of the safest places to reside in Nigeria.

Otunba Odunowo, however, reiterated his group’s trust in the leadership qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu and his unblemished track records, which according to him, strongly informed the group’s promotion of the aspirations of the President – elect based on its independent assessment that adjudged Asiwaju Tinubu the best candidate for the nation’s presidency.

He also added that the exhaustive contributions of the entire members of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), members of the advisory council, board of trustees, national, zonal, state and local government executives who sacrificed their time and efforts to aggressively canvass for Asiwaju Tinubu’s election, also went a long way in the APC victories at the polls, more so that Nigerians were appreciative of both the human and material resources deployed by the members in promoting the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu and other APC candidates during the various elections.

“We couldn’t have achieved this monumental feat without the steely commitment and dedication of all our members for their unsolicited hard work and financial commitment and I pray that the efforts of all members will not be in vain”

The AATSG National Chairman further noted that the group was very excited to note that the strategies developed and implemented were capable of mobilizing over 50 million voters for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, but the issues surrounding the just concluded elections that were acknowledged by many voters as too punitive, very unfriendly monetary policies mitigated against achieving such high target.

Otunba Odunowo, who used the opportunity to felicitate with Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Shettima and all other APC Governors-elect on their inauguration, noted that the real work of nation building had started and the tasks ahead were enormous, assuring that Asiwaju Tinubu, as a transformational catalytic politician, leader and now President, would make indelible, enduring and life- changing positive difference in the lives of Nigerians in general.

The Ogun State APC chieftain appreciated Asiwaju Tinubu for his years of meritorious service to the nation’s political emancipation and humanity in general.

He prayed for God’s continued support and long life in good health to enable Asiwaju Tinubu achieve a successful tenure as he takes over the mantle of leadership on his inauguration as the nation’s President and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces.

Otunba Odunowo said: ” On behalf of myself and the entire members of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group ( AATSG), spread across the length and breadth of the country, I say ‘ Hearty Congratulations to our dear Asiwaju on his inauguration as the nation’s 16th President as we in the AATSG are confident in his ability to turn around the fortunes of the country in every sector to the extent that Nigeria would become an envy of other nations”.

