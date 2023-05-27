FCTA Directs College Of Nursing Science To Hold Matriculation Annually

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed that the matriculation official ceremony of the FCT College of Nursing Science in Gwagwlada area council should be held annually to ensure that graduates of the schools are properly integrated into working life.

The minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, who gave this directive at the 2nd convocation ceremony 1991-2023 and 1st Matriculation (2022-2023), said that it would also ensure that the undergraduate would also be integrated into the learning life.

Bello explained that in achieving this, they have made provisions specifically in the budget of the FCT to ensure that the College of Nursing Science program is funded, year in and year out.

“I want to thank the Chief Medical Director of Gwagwalada Medical Hospital for the offer of employment to the best-graduating students. We look forward to who will win for the very first winner of this opportunity,” he said.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, the Minister congratulated all the graduates who successfully completed their programs, saying that their dedication, hard work, and perseverance have brought them to this point and that they should be proud of their achievements.

“Today, we celebrate your accomplishments and the knowledge and skills you have gained during your time at this esteemed institution. I am proud to note that graduates of this school have continued to distinguish themselves in their professional affairs as reports reaching us indicate that they are well sought after within and outside our shores.

“I also wish to congratulate all students who will be matriculating. Your first steps to becoming nurses have just begun and I encourage you to make the best use of the opportunity of being students of this school to distinguish yourselves.

“At inception in 1991, the School of Midwifery operated alongside the School of Nursing under the umbrella of School of Nursing and Midwifery, Abuja. The school at that time occupied the present administrative block of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada,” he said.

Bello further said on January 14, 1993, FCT School of Midwifery gained autonomy and on February 6, 1995, it moved to its permanent site where it operates to date, and in those years it has sent out without fail very highly qualified nurses and midwives.

“To many of those graduates, therefore, this convocation is coming rather late and I urge the school management to endeavour to consistently celebrate this very important milestone in the lives of your students.

“Today, however, marks the culmination of much hard work, dedication, focus, and commitment to the realisation of your ambitions and goals and it is heart-warming to see that many of the older graduates have made the efforts to be here,” the minister said.

The minister also disclosed that the Establishment Bill of the College is at the final stage of passage at the National Assembly and that great improvements have been added to both academic and non-academic activities.

“It might interest you to know that qualified tutors have been employed, massive renovations of facilities are ongoing, and the information technology infrastructure has been upgraded with Computer-Based Testing for internal and entrance examinations constantly taking place.

“These tests, I am informed are wholly conducted by the school personnel and have commenced the online application process for entrance into the college which remains one of the highest in the country,” he said.