How ACIOE is orchestrating EDB in Nigeria, Africa

The concept of Ease of Doing Business (EDB) measures how easy or difficult to start or a business in a country based on various presenting factors and ratings.

On the other hand, the EDB ratings ranks countries based on how the regulatory environment is conducive to business operation through business-friendly regulations, and stronger protections of property rights by governments, among other key variables.

In 2022, Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, was ranked 131 out of 190 economies in the world on EDB, in line with World Bank’s annual ratings.

Factors like; good government policy, stable power supply, availability of raw materials, political stability, availability of labor, etc. were considered in the ranking.

EDB impact identification in real-time translates to the fact that for every investor and entrepreneur, it is imperative that for business sustenance and success, an accurate analysis of these indices is required.

And ascertaining the extent to which these factors can accelerate or impede business growth is also pertinent.

Thus, the process of ensuring that one’s business thrives amidst existing and emerging environmental factors and events require invaluable and professional solutions from analysts who understudy these factors and are able to make practicable inferences on how opportunities can be harnessed amidst certain unfavorable conditions.

It is therefore based on this peculiar need for valuable and expert business advisory and solutions professionals who are committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs and business owners continue to record good profit margins whilst building a sustainable business that ACIOE Associates, Africa’s leading business Advisory firm is established.

ACIOE Associates has been proactively and systemically driving strategic advisory solutions for businesses across various sectors in the areas of government relations, economic development, and investment strategy in Africa.

Across various sectors, the firm leverages real-time insights, vast industry expertise, established government relations rapport, and proven solutions to identify possible growth areas for clients and proffer tangible yet strategic insights to ease business operations in Nigeria and across Africa.

ACIOE achieves this through six key touchpoints, Public-Private Partnerships, Sustainable Development, Public Health, Agribusiness, ICT for Development, and Gender & Climate Change.

Managing Partner, ACIOE Ekenem Isichei said the firm through Public-Private partnerships allows for accurate needs identification and promotion, Stakeholder strategy and engagement, legal and regulatory assessments, opportunities conception, planning, and implementation.

For instance, emerging data from various industries’ key experts’ highlights infrastructure investment including digital infrastructure growth as would be key propellers of a post-COVID economy especially as it relates to viable areas of partnerships between the private and public sectors.

Isichei maintained that ACIOE strategically assesses the needs of clients and establishes relevant collaborations and partnerships that would ensure that projects are sustainable.

He said, the firm also handles communications and project management for clients – an end-to-end expert resource provision that mostly guarantees successful outcomes.

“In the area of public health, the organization’s team of professionals affords clients solutions and services on stakeholder strategy & engagement, project/programme coordination, procurement and supply chain, capacity building, and project monitoring/ evaluation.

“Each effort is driven by real-time data and information on stakeholders’ needs, preferences, challenges, and obtainable/available resources in making inferences as required.

“With the understanding that policies are fundamentally linked with public health which is multidisciplinary in nature, the firm duly considers the political, economic, sociocultural, religious, and lifestyle determinants of possible public health challenges in proffering client/need-tailored solutions thus bridging the lack of access to specialized human resources gap in the public health space,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the demand for digital investment and resources to drive project and solution accuracy has accelerated the need for specialized insights provision by advisory firms, and this is where ACIOE Associates distinguishes itself again from other players in the industry.

Through its team of committed and driven professionals, the organization delivers clear and practical business solutions to ease doing business in Africa while creating mutually beneficial opportunities for growth and sustainable development.

For Agribusiness tailored solutions, ACIOE strategically identifies required projects, assesses the viability of the identified project, provides Investment advisory to clients where required, and establishes meaningful partnerships to ensure project sustainability and success.

In the area of Gender and Climate change, ACIOE’s capabilities and service offerings are around public and private stakeholder engagement, capacity building, policy and advocacy services projects, and interventions.

The end goal for each of these action points is to ensure critical gender considerations that allow for optimal access, participation, and contribution to gender and climate change initiatives in the continent. Solution outcomes are always transformative as all key stakeholders were identified and considered in the course of the proffered interventions and projects.

ACIOE’s team of experts and industry thought leaders provides clients with solutions in Strategy, Government Relations, Regulatory Affairs, Economic Development, Advocacy, Investment Facilitation, Policy Analysis, and Strategic intelligence on various sectors.

And through the organization’s track record of delivering clear strategic and pragmatic solutions that align with both existing and emerging market factors, its clientele recorded and continues to record thriving businesses based on the identified opportunities by the organization.

Each delivered solution drives a mutually beneficial opportunity designed to foster ease of doing business in Nigeria and across the continent.