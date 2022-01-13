Homecoming Concert: Flavour, Phyno, Funnybone, others thrill Consumers of Life Continental Beer in Anambra

The New Year started on a blistering note in Umunze, Anambra State, as Flavour’s Homecoming Concert thrilled thousands with dazzling sparks of entertainment. Apart from the rousing musical performance of the headline artiste, Flavour of Africa, other entertainers such as Funnybone, Phyno, Ada Ugoccie, Odumeji, Whitemoney, DJ MClord, NYD Crew also shutdown St Augustine’s field Umunze recently with scintillating performances.

It is noteworthy that Flavour’s homecoming concert was held on the premise of Life Continental Beer’s TuruUgoLota initiative which is a tradition among easterners who travel from all over the country to their hometowns to celebrate their accomplishments at the end of the year. The concert was eminently attended by Nigerian Philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana who also hails from Anambra State.

Flavour had an amazing run last year with a United States tour that included sold-out shows in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and his headline performance at New York’s legendary SOB. It was only right that the High-life maestro brought back the glory to his home state. Commenting on the successful hosting of the homecoming Concert in Umunze, the Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said that she was particularly elated with the massive turnout of music lovers at the Concert. Aishat enthused that “it is indeed a great joy for Life Beer to celebrate with our reliable and ever supportive consumers from the East.

She also noted that the beer brand is grateful for its consumers’ show of solidarity towards its numerous initiatives in Igbo communities. She said that “Life Continental Beer is currently dominating the beer category in the South East and has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country. We are driving the penetration of Life beer into other regions and ensuring we sustain the legacy of good will among these host communities and our partners there”.

Through the TuruUgoLota campaign, the brand connects with the mindset of South-eastern people who love the fun of all ages, rekindling their deep pride in being Igbo, while at the same time satisfying consumers through the unique taste of Life Continental Lager Beer. Beyond being an adage, TuruUgoLota is a passion that weighs upon every young Igbo, to go forth into the world—despite its challenges and limitations—build new relationships, work hard and attain success.