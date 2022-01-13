Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari arrives Abeokuta, commissions Ijebu-Ode/Mojoda/Epe 14km Expressway

By Peter
MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, inaugurated projects executed by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the capital city- Abeokuta and Ijebu, Ogun East Senatorial District.

The projects inaugurated by President Buhari are- Ijebu-Ode/Mojoda/Epe 14km expressway, the Gateway City Gate at Sagamu-Interchange as well as the reconstructed 42km Sagamu-Abeokuta dual carriage road now renamed President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway.

President Buhari also commissioned the Workers Estate constructed by the present administration at Kobape.

Notable among dignitaries that welcome the President to Abeokuta are; Governors of Yobe, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states.

Others are: Senators Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) and Lekan Mustapha (Ogun East), Senator Adeola Solomon (Lagos West) Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), Adelere Oriolowo, Adeyemi Smart (Kogi West), and Senator Gbenga Obadara, and Senator Lanre Tejuoso.

Others include; former military administrator of the state, Daniel Akintonde, Kayode Olofinmoyin, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, former CBN Deputy Governor, Mr. Tunde Lemo.

Details later..

 

 

