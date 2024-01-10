High cost of governance: Tinubu cuts official delegations for self, wife, VP, others by 60%

.Summons Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo over alleged link with Edu

President Bola Tinubu has directed a massive cut in the number of officials on the entourage of government functionaries travelling within or outside the country.

For trips within the country, the president shall have an entourage of not more than 25 officials.

When on foreign trips, the number of accompanying officials shall not be more than 20 persons.

For the vice-president, he shall have not more than five officials accompanying him on foreign trips.

On trips within the country, the vice-president shall have an entourage of not more than 15 officials,

The First Lady and the wife of the vice-president shall also not have more than five officials on their entourage when travelling outside the country.

The two wives shall have a maximum of 10 accompanying officials each when they travel within the country.

For ministers, they shall have only four accompanying officials when travelling, while heads of agencies shall have two.

The president’s media aide, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the decision aimed at reducing massive bills accruing from official trips of principal officers of government.

He added that security outfits within states shall be the security masterminds for visiting officials.

“The reduction in the size of entourages will bring total sanity and prudence to the management of the commonwealth of our people.

“The president is insistent that the notion of government wastage, excessive recurrent expenditure is over,’’ he said

Ngelale added that officials would no longer be allowed to conduct government affairs in a way different from what the latter was asking Nigerians to do by way of prudence and cost management.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to report at the Presidential Villa.

The summons was consequent upon the controversy that had rocked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, over the award of a N438m consultancy contract for the National Social Register to New Planet Projects Ltd, a company he is a beneficial owner.

Tunji Ojo will be questioned on his involvement with allegations of contract racketeering in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs presided over by the now-suspended minister, Dr Betta Edu.

The Interior Minister had come under fire for his alleged involvement in a 438.1M consultancy contract.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu is with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC assisting operatives in their investigations.

Also, EFCC investigators on Tuesday began the grilling of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu over alleged N585 million fraud in the ministry.

A highly reliable source at the anti-graft agency confirmed to NAN that the minister was at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“An official invitation by the commission was sent to her on Monday and she honoured the invitation on Tuesday.

“She is being interrogated by the commission and she is expected to give proper insight into the issue at hand,’’ the source said.

President Bola Tinubu suspended the minister on Monday over alleged payment of N585 million humanitarian funds meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Cross River and Ogun states into a private account.

The source added that Edu might be detained or released to go home and return for further interrogation.

“Her release will depend on the investigation team. I cannot say whether she will be released or detained; it depends on the investigators, the investigation is still ongoing,’’ the source said.

The source added that the former Minister of Social Development, Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, was still being interrogated by the EFCC.

According to the source, the former minister was released on Monday night, but she returned to the EFCC on Tuesday for further interrogation.

Umar-Farouk is being investigated over a staggering N37.1 billion allegedly laundered by officials of the ministry during her tenure as minister.

The source also said that Hajiya Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, was still undergoing investigation at the EFCC.

Shehu was responsible for overseeing the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari to give succour to vulnerable groups and individuals.

However, the Federal Government said it is working round the clock in ensuring that the pressure on foreign exchange is tackled.

Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite stated this on Tuesday during the commissioning of two new factories and extension of the Tropical General Investment Group (TGI), at the Sagamu Inter-change, Ogun State.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite said that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to encourage industrialization and mobilize resources where necessary to boost economic recovery.

She added that the present administration would also ensure the removal of road blocks that could hinder businesses to thrive in the country.

“The challenge of unemployment, pressure on foreign exchange and economic diversification is one that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to tackle conclusively.

“Manufacturing and value chain addition is necessary for the overall development of our country. There is no way around it; the cause of inaction is huge and we cannot afford it,” she said.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun noted that the TGI Group is a testament that the state is moving towards the right direction.

Governor Abiodun, who also commended the deep sense of corporate social responsibility of the group, added that when companies engage in corporate social responsibility, the community takes ownership and supports their overall development.

“I want to thank the TGI group because you are a classical example of the success story of Ogun State; you are a reference point industry, a shinning example of foreign direct investment in the country.

“If we had not increase the ranking of the state on the ease of doing business index,you wouldn’t be expanding your business, you are a testament to the fact we are truly working the talk and we are proud to be associated with you,” he said.

Prince Abiodun noted that the state is the most improved economy in the country as well as one of the two most resilient states in the country.

He said that his administration would continue to put in place the needed infrastructure for more companies to thrive in the state, adding that the Agro Cargo Airport being constructed by his administration would soon commence operation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Director, Food Distribution, TGI, Mr. Roy Deepanjan noted that about 80% of the raw materials used by the company is sourced locally, adding that the company is proud to be associated with the state.