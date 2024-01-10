Journalists are partners in progress…Kefas

Emmanuel Awari,

Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Kefas Agbu has described Journalists as partners in progress and development.

He stated this while hosting members of the pen profession in Jalingo to a dinner in the spirit of the new year.

He reiterated that the press occupied a very significant place in his administration and that he relied on them for all round feedback about developmental activities across the state.

He said he is going to do his best to address some of the challenges confronting the Journalists to create a conducive environment for them to work.

According to him, his administration is committed to serving the people of the state and encouraged journalists to provide accurate reporting on government-owned institutions to facilitate necessary action.

The Governor emphasized the need to revive the use of history in schools across the state and announced new educational requirements for teachers.

“Primary school teachers must now hold a degree, while secondary school teachers must possess a Master’s degree.

“Once accurate statistics for the schools are obtained, the government plans to remodel the schools,” says Kefas.

He pledged to provide a conducive working environment for journalists to carry out their constitutional role of projecting the policies and programs of his administration.

He promised to provide mobility for the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondent’s Chapel, and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), as well as renovate the NUJ Press Centre, while he announced that his Deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali will on Monday visit both the NUJ and NTA Jalingo Centre for assessment.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Hon. Zainab Usman Jalingo, urged the governor to look into the requests made by journalists and emphasized the need for cooperation between the press and the government to achieve their set goals.

She also highlighted the importance of a healthy relationship between the press and the government in promoting societal growth and development.

Also speaking, Hon. Danjuma Adamu, a veteran journalist and former Commissioner in the State provided a succinct overview of the historical evolution of the Press as the fourth Estate of the realm, and the subsequent emergence of the doctrine of separation of powers.

Barrister Adamu asserted that the press and the government are partners in progress and urged for a sustainable relationship.

He commended the governor for his developmental milestones and described him as a youthful, charming, and dynamic leader.

Hon. Barr. Danjuma Adamu, however, proceeded to urge journalists to remain steadfast in their commitment to partnering with the government for the success of Governor Kefas’s administration.

He expressed optimism that now that Governor Agbu Kefas has signed his budget into law, a lot will be done as ministries will be carrying out projects that would benefit the people of the State which is the major agenda of Dr. Kefas of “Moving Forward”.

However, several individuals delivered brief speeches, including Mr. Mathew Eliud Jen, the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ); Mr. Gabriel Yough, the Chairman of the NUJ Correspondent’s Chapel; Madam Dorcas Philemon, the North-East Zonal Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ); and Mr. Joseph, who spoke on behalf of the local Publishers Forum in the State.

The distinguished attendees expressed their utmost appreciation for the Governor’s unwavering commitment to development and acknowledged his unwavering support towards the unions, even before he was elected Governor.

In conclusion, Governor Kefas’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba State was evident during the dinner with journalists.

His administration’s focus on improving the education sector and providing a conducive working environment for journalists demonstrates the government’s dedication to bettering the lives of its citizens.

Some of the members of the press took turns to laud the developmental activities of the Governor and as well table their demands.

The state Deputy Governor, speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, SGS, Chief of Staff Government House, Commissioners, and Media Executive including the General Manager of TTV and TSBS attended the dinner.