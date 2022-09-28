Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life take strong position as NCRIB celebrates @ 60

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), two insurance firms which belong to the UBA Group will take a front position tomorrow September 29, 2022 at the events marking the 60th year anniversary of umbrella body of insurance companies in Nigeria, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

This follow the endorsement of Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance as lead sponsors of the NCRIB anniversary events which high point will be the public presentation of the 60thanniversary book and compendium of registered insurance brokers.

The milestone event will also feature African business leader and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu as he will deliver the keynote address. Mr. Elumelu is the Chairman of Heirs Insurance. He will join dignitaries from the public and private sectors, including the Governor of Ondo State, H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Lagos State Governor; H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; among others at the auspicious ceremony.

Since launching in 1962, the 400-member Association has provided a platform for members to maximize their potential using relevant training and information technology. The Council is also committed to ensuring professionalism and deeper penetration of insurance in the country.

Managers of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life have expressed their appreciation of the opportunity to support such a significant event in the history of the Council, while pledging their continuous support of NCRIB’s ambitions.

Heirs Life Assurance is a leading specialist life insurance company offering simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), is a fast-growing general insurance company redefining insurance service with innovative products for individuals and companies. Its affordable plans cover losses related to vehicles, homes, and buildings, and more.

Both companies are the insurance subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with a portfolio spread across 24 African countries and four continents. Both companies are leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria and are on a mission to democratise access to insurance

Also confirmed as part sponsors are investment group, United Capital Plc and healthcare management company, Avon HMO, both investee companies of Heirs Holdings Group, demonstrating their support to the brokers’ community on this milestone event.

For a better society