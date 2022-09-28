Top notch insurance and pension technocrats queue up for NAIPCO Confab

Indications that 2022 annual Conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) will be a top notch event has emerged with the selection of hybrid insurance and pension managers queuing up to lead discussions at the event.

As part of the buildup for the high profile event, Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp), Mr. Oguche Agudah and Managing Director, Enterprise Life, Funmi Omo are among lead discussants to confirm their participation. They will speak on how pension and insurance operators can extend coverage to Small and Medium Scale operators through micro insurance and micro pension.

Other insurance and pension industry executives who have accepted to speak are Mr. Niyi Onifade, Managing Director of Heirs Life Insurance Limited and Managing Director of NLPC Pension Fund Administrator (NLPC PFA), Samuel Abolarin.

The 2022 annual Conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents which if the seventh in the series is scheduled to hold at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on Thursday, November 3, 2022 with the theme: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the occasion will be Eng. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry as well as oil and gas sector while the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, will be the keynote speaker.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, will be Special Guests. Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their participation at the event.

The event will also be graced by experts and stakeholders from the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial services sector such as Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC); Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN); Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); Nigerian Council for Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB); Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA); Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN); Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp); Association for Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN); College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM) and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association of Nigeria (SMEDAN) etc are also expected at the event.

Others expected are Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; People Living with Disabilities; Barbers, Hairdressers, Market Men and Women, Vulcanizers, etc.

The event will also feature the unveiling of NAIPCO New Name and Logo to stakeholders in both sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the conference, Chairperson of NAIPCO, Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, noted that the theme of the conference is apt as the SMEs sector has been the main driver and engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, and being the sector with the highest employers of labour, needs all the support to enable it continue to contribute significantly to the economy.

“Incidentally, the larger population of operators and employees in this space are left unattended to, with a lot of them not benefiting at all from the nation’s financial inclusion project, and this therefore underscores why the microinsurance and micropensions players should see this group as a growth asset,” Nkechi added.

According to her, experts, stakeholders and the general public will converge on the conference to proffer solutions on the way forward.

