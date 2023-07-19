Champion Newspapers Limited
Hajj 2023: Lagos last batch of 380 pilgrims to arrive Thursday

By Editor
IBRAHIM QUADRI
The last and final batch of the Lagos State pilgrims which consists of about 380 pilgrims that participated in the last Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will arrive in Lagos on Thursday (today) July 20, 2023.
The flight conveying the pilgrims will depart King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah at 10.00am Saudi Arabian time which is equivalent to 8.00am Nigerian time.
Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi disclosed this after getting clearance from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the airline.
According to him, the 11th and final batch which consists of about 380 pilgrims would arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja on board a Flynas airline XY 7678.
Recall that the return journey of Lagos pilgrims began on July 10 with the arrival of the first batch ‘Special flight’ of 380 pilgrims comprising the elderly ones and those with medical challenges via a Flynas airline XY 7656.
