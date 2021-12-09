Government, Traditional Rulers Commend International Breweries’ Giant Strides at 50

Notable dignitaries, government, industry giants and company stakeholders including Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who represented the Vice President of Nigeria have commended beverage brewers, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) on its impact on the Nigerian economy during the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Incorporated in 1971, International Breweries Plc is a proud member of Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands. The story of the brewer is one of the country’s case studies of sustainable businesses as the giant brewer has over the years evolved from being a regional company to a national cum multinational enterprise with international pedigree.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha, describing the organisation as ‘a company that dreams big’, said: “Through our transformation dreams, we have been building great brands that have become preferred beers and building our volume through massive investments and expansion of our capacities in our brewing plants. All of these have enabled us to achieve double digit growth over the past three years to become the 2nd largest brewer in Nigeria from a 3rd position.”

He further added: “Yes, we are part of a global company, but we are in the same way a very local enterprise. We don’t produce products in other countries to come sell in Nigeria. We produce 100% of our products in the country. We use mostly local ingredients: we have procured over N77 billion worth of local rice, sorghum, maize, sugar and others in the past three years, thus supporting the agricultural value chain, including our focus on backward integration to support government’s vision in this area.”

Continuing, Rocha said, “Our employees are from here, so also are our consumers, customers and farmers.” We believe strongly in local TALENT. Hence, about 99.9% of our employees are Nigerians, creating job opportunities directly and indirectly for young men and women across our entire value chain. We are part of our communities. When the community suffers, we suffer and when they succeed, we celebrate. Due to that, we will keep supporting our society and doing our role to help on the transformation of this great nation”.

Chairman, Board of Directors, International Breweries Plc, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe affirmed the board’s commitment to continuously entrench the values of strong ethics, with corporate governance as a top priority to build a sustainable organisation that will continue to serve shareholders year-on-year. “I am content that we have achieved epochal strides these past 50 years. Our story has been a classic case of transformation and delivering great value, and we are immensely grateful to all Nigerians for standing by us since our incorporation and helping us reach this milestone where we have moved from being a regional brand to become a household national name with international pedigree,” the monarch said.

Continuing HRM Achebe said: “we have evolved from producing our flagship product, Trophy lager from Ilesha plant in Osun State to brewing other premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as Grand Malt, Beta Malt, Hero, Castle Lite, Eagle, and Budweiser. Our beverages have won the hearts of many loyal customers and become household names; including the expansion of our brewing plants/sites from Osun State to Ogun, Lagos, Anambra and Rivers States”.

Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc, Temitope Oguntokun reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering more social and economic impact for all its stakeholders in the coming years. She stated that “International Breweries is building a company that will improve the society and the environment. In the past 50 years, several millions of naira have been invested in our various social investment initiatives. Across our communities where we have our plants and operations, we have supported the communities with infrastructures such as hospitals, school renovations, provision of potable drinking water, road rehabilitation, responsible drinking programmes and other countless interventions.

Oguntokun espoused that “In 2019, we repositioned and launched the International Breweries Foundation to better manage our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, in particular, our Kickstart – entrepreneurship program where we have put in relevant investments to support our youths who are the future of the country. In 6 years, we have given almost NGN500m seed capital as grants to 334 Nigerian youths, trained more than 1,200 youths in entrepreneurship courses. The youths in turn have generated almost 600 jobs by employing others. Overall, we reached youths in 23 states of the country through Kickstart”.

Relaying the goodwill message from the Governor, Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Kikelomo Longe commended IBPLC, saying, “The inspiring narrative of the company offers powerful lessons in focus, determination, resilience, the indomitable Nigerian spirit, and innovativeness not only for other businesses to emulate but for individuals to imbibe.”

The Lagos State Governor, represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Honourable Lola Akande commended International Breweries’ resolute approach for protecting its brand integrity over the years and supporting the government through its impactful social investment initiatives “Your agricultural products serve as raw material in the green process and we commend your company’s approach to delivering impactful CSR programmes which have been of support to government,” she said

In his remarks, Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented Governor Willie Obiano at the event recounted the company’s contribution to the economy of the State. “International Breweries has contributed to the economy of Anambra State through great its products, provision of employment, payment of tax, and execution of social initiatives that have transformed many lives,” he said.

Shareholders also expressed satisfaction at the company’s management’s efforts at sustaining its upward trajectory in terms of growth.

Distinguished personalities including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Executive Governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, and the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola received recognition awards for their exemplary contributions to the success of the company while Baadom GoGo-Ate was presented with the longest-serving employee award after 29 years of meritorious service.

The Osun State Governor, His Excellency, Gboyega Oyetola, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Charles Akindiji Akinola, was appreciative of the award and expressed the governor’s goodwill. “I will like to thank the management of International Breweries Plc for this award. It means a lot coming from an organisation well-known for its good products and social initiatives,” he said.

The event which held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja witnessed the presence of Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande who represented Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, who represented Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented Anambra State Governor, Dr. Willie Obiano. The traditional rulers: The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo, Obi of Onitsha.

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, The Loofosan of Ifosan, Ilesa, Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo who represented the Owa Obokun, Adimula of Ijeshaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran, The Paramount Ruler/Nyeweli Oginigba Kingdom, and HRH. Eze Dr G.B. Odum among others also trooped out in commemoration of the epochal milestone.

Guests were treated to performances from ace-musician, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, rapper Dizzy and the Triple Heritage Cultural Troupe.