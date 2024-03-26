Gov Mbah signs bill establishing Teaching Hospital into law

Gov. Peter Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday, signed the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Teaching Hospital Bill into Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SUMAS, built by the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is located at Igboeno in Udenu Council Areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Enugu, Mbah promised to expedite action to actualise the immediate take off of the teaching hospital.

He said that the hospital would provide quality training and healthcare services in the Enugu North senatorial zone of the state and the state in general.

He commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for accelerating action on the processing and passage of the executive Bill, adding that the establishment of SUMAS Teaching Hospital was in line with his manifesto.

“What we have done by signing into law the Enugu SUMAS Teaching Hospital Bill is that we now have in place a legal framework to immediately begin to put in place all that is required to upgrade SUMAS to a teaching hospital.

“This is part of our campaign promises and we are committed to delivering on that expeditiously.

“We believe that the importance and significance of siting a teaching hospital in our Enugu North zone can never be lost on us.

“So, we are not going to spend any time in making sure that everything that is necessary and required to upgrade and get the teaching hospital operational is put in place.

“With this law, we are going to redouble our commitment and our efforts to achieve that.”

He assured the Governing Council and the Management of SUMAS of his continued support, adding that his administration would equally be counting on their pedigree and contacts to bring the teaching hospital to fruition in record time.

“We are going to continue to support you and we are also going to continue to count on your experience, network, and profile in raising resources to actualize the project.

“This year alone, we are going to spend 33 per cent of our budget on education. This underscores the importance of education to this administration.

On his part, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Uchenna Ugwu, commended Mbah’s speed and faithfulness in delivering on his campaign promises.

He assured that the House of Assembly was ever ready to fast-track every executive bill that would impact positively on the state and its people.

“We promised we are going to support this administration by doing our job expeditiously to ensure that there is no delay in your delivery of democracy dividends to our people.

“Therefore, the SUMAS Teaching Hospital Bill received expedited hearing and today you have the signing of the Bill into Law,” he stated.

The exercise was witnessed by the Chairman of SUMAS Governing Council, Msgr. Obiora Ike, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. James Ogbonna, and top hierarchies of the institution as well as other government functionaries. (NAN)