Gov.Kefas Flagg off Taraba education student identification enrollment TESIS.

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

In his efforts towards fulfilling his free Education policy, Taraba State Governor, Dr. Kefas Agbu, has flagged off the Taraba Education Student Identification System, TESIS.

The Governor while flagging off the program at Nyamusala primary school, Jalingo, said the initiative is designed to ensure that every child in Taraba State has access to quality education.

According to him, his administration is committed to the unwavering transformation of the education sector in the state in the interest of the future generation.

The Governor added that in recognition of the role of the teachers in education, they will also be captured as their insights and dedication are vital in ensuring high standards of learning.

He said that the government is going to foster collaboration and a sustainable framework for educational excellence in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin, said the need for the digital enrollment of students, pupils, and teachers is necessary to enable the Government to allocate resources and plan adequately for the education sector as enrollment in public schools has increased tremendously since the commencement of free and compulsory education policy of Governor Agbu Kefas.

She pointed out that the gains of the programme are so much and will include and enhance e-learning, and if fully implemented Taraba State will be among the three states in the country to have implemented e-learning and call on principals and teachers to support the programme and ensure its success.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Zip Warehousing Limited and Project consultant TESIS, Mrs Uchenna Eshareturi, assured that they will provide a system that will aid the education of the students.

On his part, a student from Nyamusala Secondary School Jalingo Abdulsama Aliyu, appreciated the Governor for his huge investment in the education sector.

The introduction of free education in Taraba has led to increase enrollment of children and students in schools.

The program has continue to witness a large influx of Children and Students in both Primary and Secondary Schools.

Our Correspondent who visited some schools in Jalingo metropolise gathered that schools are recording mass turn out of students and pupils for enrollment.

A parent Hannatu Hosea who bear her mind said:

“Many public schools, both in and around Jalingo, are overflowing with students.

“The concern is not just the number of students; rather, hiches upon whether the government will reliably maintain a consistent salary payment schedule for teachers.

“Paying teachers promptly can encourage them to fully dedicate themselves to imparting the necessary knowledge and support to the students.

“Free education in Taraba will be considered a blessing only when the government undertakes all the necessary reforms in the education sector.

On his part, the Principal of Government Secondary School Wuro Sembe, Kazon Ishaku, said that the school recorded a mass turn out of students.

“This is a farming session, most of the people are going to farms, but after this month most of them would come and enroll in the school.

“We will record more enrollment of students after the farming session.

“This has shown that parents have responded to the free education program of Governor Kefas Agbu.

Some of the schools visit by our Correspondent include, Government Secondary School Wuro – Sembe, Government Secondary School Sabon Gari,

Also a Police Inspector serving in the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bala Yerima, transferred his seven children from the FCT to Taraba State to enjoy the free education policy of the state government.

According to Yerima, all the seven children have already been enrolled in deferent public schools in Jalingo and have commenced classes.

He said the seven are out of his 13 children from one wife.

Yerima who spoke to our correspondent at Government Day Secondary School, Kona where he enrolled two children said the free education policy had brought relief to the poor in the state.

“I have registered the other five children at Mayo Dasa Primary School here in Jalingo, the state capital.

“The free education policy will help me give the children basic education they need, it is not easy for me with the 13 children, now that seven are in school, am relieved,” he said.

The principal of Government Day Secondary School, Howai, Jalingo, Mrs. Christy Zaku, told our correspondent that about 500 new students had been enrolled in the first week of resumption, adding that she was overwhelmed with the turn up of new students.

“When we resumed on the first day, we had about 100 enrollments, the following day we had 200 enrollments and it keeps increasing,” she said.

Recall that the state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin while speaking with Journalists, said that the state government will arrest any child roaming the streets during school hours.

According to her, the state government has set up a committee to intercept any child of school age on the streets during school hours to trace his or her parents for possible arrest and prosecution.

“Governor Agbu Kefas had made education free, basic and compulsory for all children of school age irrespective of tribe, religion, political background or status.

“The governor had also allocated money for the running cost of all public schools for the implementation of the free and basic education policy and he is not ready to take any excuse from any parent while a child of school age should be found on the street during school hours.

“I call on parents with more than one child not to hesitate to take all the children to schools.

“The education policy did not give a specific number of children a parent should enroll into the schools.

“We are going to intercept any child of school age found roaming the streets in the state during school hours. We will trace their parents and arrest them for possible prosecution; we have made a law to that effect. There is a specific fine such parents will pay for disobeying state laws.

“The governor had explained that instructional materials have already been paid for and the onward distribution of the materials is going to commence from next week immediately after schools resume. The governor further explained that provision for uniforms will commence January 2024.

“The old students, both from primary and secondary schools should continue with their old uniforms while the newly admitted students should use the clothes they came in with pending when uniforms are provided come next year,” she stated.

The Commissioner further revealed that the ministry has reshuffled its monitoring directorates for proper supervision of teachers-students’ responses to the policy and identify the unforeseen challenges.

According to her, all the monitoring and supervision units in the ministry have been revitalised with finance and mobilities for effective supervision and evaluation to make the policy effective both for learning of the students and the welfare of the teachers.

Our correspondent gathered that the major challenges faced by many schools are lack of enough classes and desks leading to many of the pupils and Students to seat on the floor.