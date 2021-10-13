Goldenline Int’l Schools, 10th years anniversary celebrations held in Lagos

L-r . ..Assistant Director, Basic Education Services(BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ajoke Oshokoya; Director, BES Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Bosede Adumasi; Proprietor, Goldenline International Schools (GIS), Rev. Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress GIS, Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Dean, College Agric Economic and Extension University of Agric , Makurdi, Dr. Celina Biam and Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega,

L-r … Principal Goldenline International Schools (GIS) Mr. Morgan Ononiwu; Director, Basic Education Services (BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Bosede Adumasi; Proprietress Goldenline International Schools (GIS) Mrs. Helen Nkwo Proprietor, GIS, Rev. Callistus Nkwo; Keynote Speaker, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Eti-Osa, Mrs. Amaka Oni; Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega and Dean, College Agric Economic and Extension University of Agric , Makurdi, Dr. Celina Biam , during the 10th Anniversary of Goldenline International Schools Celebration of Excellence held at the School Premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos .

L-r …Senor Prefect (boys) Goldenline International Schools .;Taiwo Sanusi , receives his certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r… Senor Prefect (girls ) Goldenline International Schools; Benedicta Elvis , receives her certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r …Social Prefect Goldenline International Schools; Sanusi Taiwo; receives her Certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r …Sport Prefect ‘Oreva Odhomi ;receives her Certificate from Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r …Labour Prefect ; Delor Oise, receives his Certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega, during the 10th Anniversary of Goldenline International Schools Celebration of Excellence held at the school premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

