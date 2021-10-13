Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

Goldenline Int’l Schools, 10th years anniversary celebrations held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r .. .Director, Basic Education Services (BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Bosede Adumasi; Proprietress Goldenline International Schools (GIS) Mrs. Helen Nkwo her husband Proprietor, GIS, Rev. Callistus Nkwo; Keynote Speaker, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Eti-Osa, Mrs. Amaka Oni and Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega, during the 10th Anniversary of Goldenline International Schools Celebration of Excellence held at the school premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos on 10/10/2021.
0 10

L-r . ..Assistant Director, Basic Education Services(BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ajoke Oshokoya; Director, BES Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Bosede Adumasi; Proprietor, Goldenline International Schools (GIS), Rev. Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress GIS, Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Dean, College Agric Economic and Extension University of Agric , Makurdi, Dr. Celina Biam and Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega,

L-r … Principal Goldenline International Schools (GIS) Mr. Morgan Ononiwu; Director, Basic Education Services (BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Bosede Adumasi; Proprietress Goldenline International Schools (GIS)  Mrs. Helen Nkwo Proprietor, GIS, Rev. Callistus Nkwo; Keynote Speaker, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Eti-Osa, Mrs. Amaka Oni; Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega and Dean, College Agric Economic and Extension University of Agric , Makurdi, Dr. Celina Biam , during the 10th Anniversary  of  Goldenline International Schools Celebration of Excellence held at the School Premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos .

L-r …Senor Prefect  (boys) Goldenline International Schools .;Taiwo Sanusi , receives his certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r… Senor Prefect  (girls ) Goldenline International Schools; Benedicta Elvis , receives her certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r  …Social Prefect  Goldenline International Schools; Sanusi Taiwo; receives her Certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r …Sport Prefect ‘Oreva Odhomi ;receives her Certificate from Chairman of the Occasion, Rev. William Bendega.

L-r …Labour Prefect ; Delor Oise, receives his Certificate from Chairman of the occasion, Rev. William Bendega, during the 10th Anniversary  of  Goldenline International Schools Celebration of Excellence held at the school premises Addo Road Ajah in Lagos… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4719 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 13, 2021

Ifeanyi Ubah campaign organisation conversation with Ndi…

Chioma Ajunwa Foundation 25th Golden Jump, MuLti-Purpose…

Comptroller of Immigration Service, Ogun State at the…

1 of 74

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More