Globacom spreads message of peace at Easter

News
By Editor
Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital and telecommunication service provider, in its goodwill message to subscribers and other citizens of the nation, encouraged them to spread peace and love as the world celebrates Easter.

 

Easter, which Christians celebrate in commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, signals the end of the Christian Lenten season for the Christian faithful.

 

The company referenced the teachings of the Holy Bible in its press statement, noting that ““Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the sins of the world. His life, teachings, love for mankind and obedience to God exemplify the essence of creation. He lived a life of peace and brought salvation to mankind. Christians should, therefore, emulate his virtues and live in peace and love”.

 

The network assured its subscribers of unhindered voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) during and after the Easter celebrations while encouraging subscribers to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network.

 

