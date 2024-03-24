Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers features Ghanaian Afro-dancehall  star, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian star musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy is the guest this week on African Voices Playmakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

On the 30-minute programme, the show’s anchor, Larry Madowo will pry into the specific values that the 36-year-old artiste has brought to the African continent through his music which is a blend of Afropop, dancehall and reggae.

The man who describes himself as ‘King of Afro-dancehall’ was one of the 2019 50 (fifty) young CEOs by YCEO and Avance media; a list put together in 2018 to honor distinguished young individuals who are dedicated to providing solutions to some of Ghana’s nagging problems. Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Musical Group domiciled in Accra, Ghana. He is reputed for his dedication to uniting the Black diaspora through his genre of music.