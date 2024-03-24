Champion Newspapers Limited
Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers features Ghanaian Afro-dancehall  star, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian star musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy  is the guest this week on  African Voices Playmakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN),  sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

On the 30-minute programme, the show’s anchor,  Larry Madowo  will pry into the specific values that the 36-year-old artiste  has brought to the African continent through his music which is a blend of Afropop, dancehall and reggae.

The programme airs  on the DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at  7.30 a.m. with repeat broadcast  same day at 11 a.m. More  rebroadcasts  come up  on Sunday 3.30 a.m., 6.00 p.m. and on Monday at 3.00 a.m. The edition will be repeated next week Saturday at 7.30 a.m., 11 a.m., on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.00 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m.

The man who describes himself  as ‘King of Afro-dancehall’  was one  of the 2019 50 (fifty) young CEOs by YCEO and Avance media; a list put together   in 2018 to honor distinguished young individuals who are dedicated to providing solutions to some of Ghana’s nagging problems. Stonebwoy  is the CEO of Burniton Musical Group domiciled in Accra, Ghana. He is reputed for his dedication to uniting the Black diaspora through his genre of music.

