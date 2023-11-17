Glo-powered African Voices Playmakers showcases culinary masters

CNN’s African Voices Playmakers will this weekend celebrate two culinary experts who have excelled in their passion for the kitchen. The programme is sponsored by digital solutions provider, Globacom.

They are Georgiana Viou, a citizen of Benin Republic who has repute for merging the rich flavours of her African roots with the cosmopolitan taste of France, which is her land of domicile. She arrived Paris with the dream of becoming an interpreter but her passion for cooking soon swayed her to limelight.

In March this year, her skills earned her a star by the Michelin Guide, the bible of gastronomy, for her cuisine at “Rouge,” a restaurant in the southwestern French city of Nimes. The Michelin star was bestowed on her in recognition of her “singular cuisine … celebrating her Mediterranean environment and Benin roots.”

The self-tutored, 46-year-old mother of three was a finalist on the popular TV show Master Chef in 2010 but soon became a member of the jury on the same programme some years later.

Popularly called “Chef Yu” , Ayushi Gooroochurn, on her part is the youngest executive chef in Mauritius, who has stood out by carving for herself a unique culinary identity using a rich inventive palette of tastes and flavours.

The 34-year-old Chef Yu cooks as a natural calling. She is the Executive Chef at the Constance Belle Mare Plage Hotel in Mauritius where she and her team were recently awarded certificates of appreciation for their masterpiece culinary presentations.

