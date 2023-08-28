Glo clocks 20, reaffirms commitment to excellent service delivery

As telecommunications giant, Globacom, celebrates its 20th year of operations in Nigeria, the company has thanked the government, its subscribers, business partners and other stakeholders for their faith in the company.

Globacom began formal operations on August 29th, 2003, with the rollout of innovative and affordable telecommunication services. The mobile network operator said in a press statement in Lagos on Monday that it had been two decades of transforming the telecommunications landscape, fulfilling dreams, and positively affecting the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The company has since inception been first in its resolve to provide world-class communications and digital services through constant deployment of latest technologies in line with the corporate promise to build a robust ICT network infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.

Since it rolled out services on August 29, 2003, Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200. The network also disappointed bookmakers as it launched operations on a Per Second Billing platform, a feat others had described as impossible to achieve until another five years.

Prominent among the innovations Glo pioneered in Nigeria are Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking and Glo Mobile Office. Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G and 4G LTE networks. It also singlehandedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub region, including some of them that are landlocked.

Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers. It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria.

Said Globacom, “As we celebrate our achievements these past twenty years, we wish to acknowledge that Globacom’s huge success is a result of the support of millions of Nigerians. We wish to thank them for their love and patronage and for the unprecedented confidence they have consistently shown in the company”.

Globacom currently boasts over 61 million subscribers and has remained committed to embarking on massive investments in technology, the roll-out of a wide array of value added services, strong and unique marketing initiatives which have all made it the network of first choice for millions of subscribers.