Gas supply crisis drops Nigeria’s electricity generation to 2,000 MW daily average

The gas crisis has also reportedly affected the power sector as the grid remained below 3,500 megawatts despite an installed capacity of 13,000 megawatts.

While there were about 20 power plants on the grid, the level of generation fluctuated between 3,000MW and 3,500MW as industries and homes face supply challenges in the face of rising tariffs.

This comes as the Nigerian government set up a committee to find a solution to the dwindling electricity generation crisis.

The committee is confronted with the inability to pay gas producers $1.3 billion.

The debt and drop in generation are

coinciding with the return of subsidies on electricity tariffs, even as an N1.7 trillion shortfall is expected in 2024.

Nigeria’s electricity generation has dropped to an average 2,000 megawatts from the previous average of 4,000MW.

The committee, which focuses on an intra-ministerial approach, would bring together the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to suggest ways and means of achieving sustainable

gas supply to power plants.

As of the third quarter of last year, about 20 out of 27 electricity plants on the Nigerian grid were significantly underperforming, with some operating at a mere 0.2 per cent of their installed capacity.