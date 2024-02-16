Nigeria’s  inflation rate rose to 29.9% in January —NBS

.Another recession looms –Unegbu

.Cooking gas price hits N1,300/Kg

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 29.90 per cent in January 2024 from 28.92 per cent recorded in December 2023.

The NBS disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report for December, which was released in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the bureau, the figure is 0.98 per cent points higher compared to the 28.92 per cent recorded in December 2023.

Similarly, the bureau said , on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 8.08 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2023, which was 21.82 per cent.

In addition, the report said, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in January 2024 was 2.64 per cent, which was 0.35 per cent higher than the rate recorded in December 2023 at 2.29 per cent.

” This means that in January 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is more than the rate of increase in the average price level in December 2023.”

The report said the increase in the headline index for January 2024 on a year-on-year basis and month-on-month basis was attributed to the increase in some items in the basket of goods and services at the divisional level.

It said these increases were observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel, clothing and footwear, and transport.

Others are furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, education, health, miscellaneous goods and services, restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverage, tobacco and kola, recreation and culture, and communication.

However, a financial expert, Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu yesterday expressed worry over the nation’s continuous rising inflation, saying that Nigeria is approaching another season recession.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Unegbu who is also the Managing Director of MaxiFund Investment Securities said that in a short time, it may be officially announced that the country has entered into another recession.

Unegbu however, maintained that Nigerians will really have to suffer it now, waiting for the better days to come.

He said, “Nigerians should brace themselves up for some hardship by making sure that we depend mostly on what is produced in Nigeria. If we make up our minds that we want survive, it can be done

“We are already in a recession, it is just that it has not been officially announced, but I know that in a very short time, it would be announced that we have entered another round of recession.

“The food inflation at 34. 41 per cent is not real by our own record, the food inflation is between 35 to 40 per cent, because if you go to the market today, things are very expensive, you may not even see the items you want to buy, and if you see that item, the price would have doubled from what you bought either in the past one week or one month ago. So it is so disturbing and the rate given by the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) is not real, it a rate that is doctored as a result of time factor. Inflation rate given by NBS is not real at all,” he said.

Speaking further, Unegbu noted that it appears every economic proposals made by experts have no meaning at all to the government.

According to him, it so painful that what economic experts are saying does not make meaning to the government any longer.

Some economists however, believe the data released by the NBS could help convince the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deliver a large interest rate hike when it meets later this month.

The Bureau disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, report for January 2024, noting that food inflation also increased to 35.41 per cent during the period from 33.93 per cent in December 2023.

NBS said: “In January 2024, the headline inflation rate increased to 29.9 per cent relative to the December 2023 headline inflation rate, which was 28.92per cent.

On food inflation, NBS said: “The food inflation rate in January 2024 was 35.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 11.1 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2023 (24.32per cent).

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, oil and fat, fish, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in January 2024 was 3.21per cent; this was 0.49 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2023 (2.72 per cent).

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending January 2024 over the previous twelve-month average was 28.91 per cent which was a 7.38 percentage point increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in January 2023 (21.53per cent).

“In January 2024, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (44.18 per cent), Kwara (40.87 per cent), and Rivers (40.08 per cent), while Bauchi (28.83 per cent), Adamawa (29.8 per cent) and Kano (30.08 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis.”

Meanwhile, The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has hit N1,300 per kilogram (Kg) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The price was hiked from N1,100 per kg less than 24 hours ago, a survey by Platforms Africa showed.

Further checks showed that the price is around N1350 per kg in Ilorin and N1500 in Bayelsa.

Consumers have also been paying a price ranged between N1250 and N1300 for a kilogram of LPG in Lagos and Ogun states when Platforms Africa conducted the market survey on Thursday.

“You now need up to N16,250 to fill a 12.5kg cylinder of gas contrary to N13,750 you used for the same product yesterday,” this leading online media group learnt.

Executive Secretary of National Association LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) Bassey Essien, was not available for comment when Platforms Africa put calls across to him on Thursday. Some marketers and retailers however blamed the high prices on hike in cost of delivery.

“The price is now N1,300 per kg here. You can be lucky and see it for N1250 per kg elsewhere. It is not our fault. The amount we pay to get the product delivered to us has increased tremendously. It is the price range we bought it that will determine how much we will sell it,” Ebun Adesanya, a retailer at Abule Egba, told Platforms Africa.