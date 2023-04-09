FRSC Abia deploys 462 Personnel,Patrol vehicles, Ambulances to ensure a traffic jam-free Easter celebration in Abia

urges Motorists to obey Traffic rules and regulations.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

In a bid to ensure a Traffic jam free 2023 Easter celebration in Abia State,the FRSC Abia Sector command had deployed 462 personnel,patrol

vehicles as well as Ambulances across Abia State ahead of the Easter celebration and urged Motorists to obey Traffic rules and regulations.

The Sector commander FRSC Abia State,Corps commander Paul I. Ugwu who disclosed this while interacting with Newsmen at FRSC Abia Headquarters Umuahia,said “Traffic control is on-going in strategic points and areas like Abia Tower Express junction, Osisioma junction and other areas within Aba and Umuahia metropolis”,while urging the Motoring Public not to speed and drive dangerously at built up areas,avoid route violation, overloading,use of expired or unsafe tyres as well as obey and cooperate with FRSC personnel to avoid traffic crashes.

He advised Motorists to drive with their Drivers licenses and warned that defaulters may risk having their vehicles impounded, while informing that the Command is in touch with Private Tow truck operators to complement the efforts of the Corps in clearing of obstructions in the State.

Continuing,Corps commander Ugwu who spoke on the need to avoid night travels pointed out that it is risky as help may not be readily available in case of any crash and appealed to Ndi Abia to report crash incidents to FRSC officials for prompt evacuation and rescue services.

He revealed that the Command had earlier embarked on massive Public enlightenment in motor parks,markets, schools, mosques among others on the need for the motoring public to exercise caution while on the road.