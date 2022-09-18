Four-Storey building collapses on bungalow, many trapped

A four-storey building has collapsed on a bungalow in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Although the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, some people are said to be trapped in the bungalow as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 6.30 pm.

The South-South Zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency which confirmed the incident said the building was behind Zenith Bank on Akah Road by Plaza.

Details later…

