Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Four-Storey building collapses on bungalow, many trapped

Latest News
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A four-storey building has collapsed on a bungalow in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Although the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, some people are said to be trapped in the bungalow as search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 6.30 pm.

The South-South Zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency which confirmed the incident said the building was behind Zenith Bank on Akah Road by Plaza.

Details later…

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7831 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NAOWA commends Marwa, seeks partnership with NDLEA on…

We’re shutting down all airports until ASUU strike is over –…

President Buhari attends 77th United Nations General…

President Buhari celebrates former Minister of Finance,…

1 of 1,139