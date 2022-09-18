Peter Obi’s supporters ground Umuahia with “One -Million -Man – March

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The commercial and business activities in Umuahia the capital of Abia state on Saturday,17th September,2022 was grounded by the supporters of the Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his vice Dr Ahmed Datti with the solidarity rally, one -million -man -march .

The self sponsored one-million -Man-march had in attendance people from all works of life, including men, women and mostly the youths.

Part of the supporters started the march from Umuahia South LGA area and others started from ShopRite Umuahia and saw different participants driving and walking through major streets of Umuahia bearing placards with different inscriptions on them and singing solidarity songs in support of Mr Peter Obi and his vice Dr Ahmed Datti.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as ,” what other structure do you need, Nigerians are Obi’s structure, Nigeria must be fine again, we no dey give shishi ,we will no longer vote for looters of our common wealth, education must be restored in Nigeria,we want Peter Obi and Ahmed as Nigeria president and vice come,2023.

The supporters converged at Umuahia tower , singing and dancing as well as commended the security agents for protecting them all through the activities.

For a better society