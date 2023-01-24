“Four died of depression,” 1500 dismissed Osun teachers appeal Adeleke for reinstatement, salary payment

By Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The recently disengaged 1500 teachers in Osun State have appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to revoke the executive order nullifying their appointment.

The affected teachers lamented that four of them had already died due to depression caused by the situation, adding that since their employment in October, they have not received any salary.

The teachers in their numbers made the plea while addressing pressmen at the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel, Osogbo, the state capital on Monday.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke on his assumption of office, enacted six executive orders which included the nullification of employment given later than July 17, 2022, by the former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The teachers denied being members of any political party, saying that their recruitment process began with public advertisement followed by the standard procedure, so their appointment was based on merit, not favouritism.

Speaking on behalf of the dismissed teachers, Wasiu Owoyemi stated that they were duly employed and had been diligent at their duty posts.

He said, “all the privileges as newly employed teachers accorded and acceptance of terms and conditions in the appointment letters were followed.”

“We immediately reported for duty posts at our respective Places of Primary Assignment including those posted to remote/ rural areas across the state. Not even minding the costs involved despite the present economic hardship of the nation,” he continued.

“Within the shortest frame of time we have been engaged in this noble profession, our contributions to teaching and learning in schools cannot be overemphasized or quantified. We can mention the countless number of our active roles in revamping the educational sector of our dear state.”

“We appeal to you to reconsider the put on hold [of] 1500 employed teachers and allow us to continue the work we were assigned to since our recruitment went through due processes and procedures as highlighted above and the fact that we have all lost our previous jobs in the private establishments.

The teachers told the governor they were awaiting his positive response on the matter, as they wished him a successful and hitch-free tenure in office.