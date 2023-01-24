Addressing Nigeria’s multiple health problems requires joint efforts – Health minister

By Akor Sylvester, Abuja

As Nigeria faces multiple health challenges, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, flu, malaria, sickle cell, Lassa fever, cancer, and monkeypox (Mpox) to others, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has called for joint efforts of the states, local governments and other relevant stakeholders to tame the trend.

This is as the minister refuted the allegation of abandonment of Edo State over the spread of Lassa fever in the area.

The minister who spoke at the ministerial press briefing on the “Update of COVID-19 Response and Development in Health Sector” in Abuja yesterday, said despite the government’s continuous efforts to provide effective and efficient health services for the people, the country is stressed with numerous health issues.

He called on the joint efforts of other arms of government and the relevant stakeholders to partner with the federal government to tackle the issues.

The health minister maintained that the federal government alone cannot do it all, since every arm of government has a role to play.

Ehanire who expressed satisfaction over the update on the COVID-19 pandemic given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) urged Nigerians that are yet to be vaccinated to go for vaccination against the pandemic.

He said the centre is prepared to check and call for vaccination of passengers on arrival to Nigerian airports, as part of the efforts to nail the virus in the country.

On the Edo state Lassa fever challenge, the minister said the federal government has done the needful to ensure that the state is free from Lassa fever.

The minister hinted that Edo state has the best hospital for the virus, and wondered why anybody will allege abandonment over the people affected with the virus.

He said the federal government was in touch with the governor and commissioner of health in the state to update them on what they are supposed to do and have not done.

Earlier, the NCDC boss, represented by Dr Priscilla Ibekwe said Nigeria recorded a decrease in the problem of COVID-19, urging Nigerians to keep on observing the COVID-19 protocol.

On his part, the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, represented by Abdullahi Garba at the event, said over 10 million have so far received booster jabs, calling for those who have not done so to do so.