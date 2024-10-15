Former Lawmaker, Lagos State House of Assembly member Hon Jude Idimogu; Son Jude Emeka Idimogu weds Grace Oluchi Egwuata in Lagos

L-r… Parents of the groom , Former Lawmaker, Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II, Hon Jude Idimogu; his wife Lady Roseline Enitan Idimogu ,their Son Jude Emeka Olufemi ,wedded Grace Oluchi Egwuata; father of the bride Chief Charles Chinedu Egwuata ,representing the mother her sister Mrs. Joy Stevens, her husband Barrister Emeka Stevens. during the wedding of their children in Lagos.

R-L…Rev. Fr. Boniface Ekowo (OSJ) presenting the Marriage Certificate to the couple Mr Jude Emeka Olufemi Idimogu , his wife Grace .

L-r … Lady Uchenna Emeka her husband Chief Emek Ofor (sponsors ) pose with the Couple Mr Jude Emeka Olufemi Idimogu , his wife Grace .

L-r…A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Hon Joe Igbokwe and Dr (Mrs) Grace Igbokwe.

L-r… Chief Medical Director at Optimal Specialist Hospitals Ltd Chief, Dr. Celestine Chukwunenye; Chairman Aceland Group, Eze Alex Nwoye and his wife Ugoze Jacinta .

L-r … Eze Nicholas Njoku; Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu; Honorable Member Representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Ezechukwuakalike Madu and Eze Chukwuemeka Onuoha.

L-r… Mrs. Yetunde Tunde Braimoh ; Mrs. Roseline Bello and Mrs Atinuke Olowo.

Mr Jude Emeka Olufemi Idimogu , his wife Grace (middle) pose with friends .

Mr Jude Emeka Olufemi Idimogu his wife Former Miss Grace Oluchi Egwuata ,cutting their wedding cake during the reception at Welcome Centers hotel at International Airport Road in Lagos on12/10/2024 . ..PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

