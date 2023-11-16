Former finance minister, Onaolapo Soleye, dies at 90

.. As Buhari, Abiodun, Daniel pay condolences

A former Minister of Finance, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, is dead.

According to a statement released by his family on Wednesday, the former minister died in the early hours of the day, at the age of 90.

Soleye, who was the finance minister during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), passed away just four days after celebrating his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The statement read, “With heavy hearts but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announce the passing of Pa Dr Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj Gen OO Soleye (retd.). He turned 90 years only last Saturday.

“Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in any way that he could.

“The loss of Dr Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

“Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones.”