Food Security: Youths participation in farming, panacea to curb restiveness- Ebonyi Lawmaker

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI The Member representing Abakaliki North Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon Victor Nwoke, has declared that the quest to achieve food security in the country would be a mirage, unless youths engage in massive agricultural production. Nwoke made the declaration in Abakaliki the State capital while addressing his constituents on the occasion of the distribution of fertilizers to stakeholders and youths.

The Lawmaker tasked youths to go into farming and shun indulgement in social vices.

Hon Nwoke who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, /PDP, vowed to ensure that all stakeholders and youths across political lines, are carried along in the various empowerment scheme that are ongoing in the state.

“I appeal to the youths to go into farming and avoid indulgement in crimes and other forms of criminality.

He vowed to partner with the State Government to ensure the prevalence of peace, unity and progress in the State.

Nwoke opined, *I hereby restate my commitment to unite and work with all stakeholders in the constituency despite party affiliations*

*The purpose is to enhance peace, unity pave way for greater development in Abakaliki North constituency.

He said that all Party Executive of All Progressive Congress /APC and People’s Democratic Party / PDP in the seven wards that made up of Abakaliki North state constituency, benefited from the fertilizer and other dividend of democracy in the state.

“In politics, as soon as election has come and gone, everybody becomes one, members of my constituency are my constituents, whatever good thing that comes will be shared to everybody*

“The seven ward councillors who are of APC as well as those in my Party /PDP, are beneficiaries*

All stakeholders and traditional rulers in Abakaliki/North Constituency are carried along in what we are doing” he stated.