Mutfwang engages Canadian high commissioner urges support on security, capacity building, gender equality

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has sought the assistance of the Canadian Government in the areas of peace-building, agriculture, gender equality, and capacity-building.

The Governor made this appeal during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Jamie Christoff at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja on Monday.

Governor Mutfwang expressed concern over the escalating security challenges that have impacted the state, leading to the displacement of innocent villagers, particularly women and children.

He emphasized that addressing these issues was crucial in tackling the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state.

The Governor said the Canadian government intervention would facilitate the state’s recovery and propel it toward sustainable growth and development, adding that the gesture would empower rural communities to contribute significantly to the state’s economy.

Highlighting the historic bond between Nigeria and Canada, Governor Mutfwang underscored Plateau State’s intention to leverage on the partnership to improve the well-being of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and promote gender equality.

The Governor stated that he intentionally appointed a woman as Deputy Governor and has also incorporated a significant number of women into governmental roles to advance gender equality within the state.

He also requested collaboration in the fields of health, education, and mineral exploration and urged the Canadian government to leverage its extensive network to transform the current situation in Plateau State.

Canadian High Commissioner, Jamie Christoff warmly welcomed Governor Mutfwang and his delegation and praised the Governor’s efforts in fostering peace within the state.

Christoff acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to gender inclusivity, exemplified by the appointment of women into key positions.

He briefed his visitors on the collaborative initiatives between the Canadian and Nigerian governments, which focus on areas such as Human Dignity (Health and Education), Gender Equality, and women’s empowerment. Others, the High Commissioner said are inclusive governance, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian support.

He affirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to promoting peace and security in Nigeria and pledged to collaborate closely with the Plateau State Government to improve the lives of its citizen.