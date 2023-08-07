First Lady applauds Super Falcons’ performance

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has praised the Super Falcons for their superb performance in their match against the England team.

Senator Tinubu said she is very proud of the girls, who she said played their hearts out in the Round of 16 encounters of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The First Lady who watched the match with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio described the match as a tension-soaked encounter, saying the Nigerian girls were no push overs.

She said the only thing the England side had going for them was simply luck, emphasizing that she is indeed very proud of the performance of the Super Falcons.

The First Lady said she would be waiting to receive them as true heroes on their return home.

The Super Falcons lost 4-2 on penalties to their England counterparts after the completion of regulation time and extra time at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup Tournament.

