Fire guts Defence Headquarters in Abuja

There was a fire incident at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The inferno, whose cause was yet to be ascertained, was said to have occurred on the second floor of the DHQ.

It was gathered that personnel of the Federal Fire Service and military personnel were battling the fire.

The Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, confirmed the incident.

He added that the fire had been brought under control, adding that all staff had been evacuated.