Desperate politicians behind Imo INEC office attack – Uzodimma

Smarting from the early Monday attack on the Imo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by hoodlums, the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has linked the ugly incident to the unprincipled activities of desperate politicians in the state.

The reason for the attack, the governor said, is to make the state ungovernable and prevent the 2023 elections from holding in the state. He, however, vowed that the hoodlums would not have their way as the security agents are up against their antics.

Uzodimma who made the disclosure in course of his visit to Imo Police Command in reaction to the Police gunning down three of the attackers, assured that security would be adequately provided INEC for the planned distribution of the permanent voter cards, PVC, in the state.

Uzodimma said, “You can see why INEC is the target if you corroborate it with the past where I had continuously said that what is happening in Imo State is politically inclined and that Imo State will be ungovernable and there will be no election in Imo State.

“However, Security agencies are prepared. INEC is prepared and there will be an election in Nigeria. I was told the majority of them who came on this journey are lying critically ill, some are neutralised and others fled with gunshot injuries. The police are ever committed. The other sister agencies are also committed to ensuring security in the state.

“My assurance is that we will have a very beautiful environment for Christmas God willing. Because in everything we do on this earth the will of God must prevail. This is a Holy Week – the period our lord Jesus Christ was born. The anointing and blessings bring peace in Imo.

“Also, we urge our people to come out and collect their PVC. There will be security agencies from the ward, local government areas to the state level. It will be a fruitful exercise. Let us remind our people that the collection of voters’ card is key and the government in collaboration with the security agencies will do our best”.

Hoodlums had bombed the Imo headquarters of INEC in Owerri in the wee hours of Monday, throwing grenades through the fence to destroy several offices and vehicles.

The heavy bombardment of the office located on the Owerri-Port Harcourt road alerted police officers stationed there who engaged the gunmen in a shoot-out which led to the death of three of the gunmen.