FG to commence review of plans to end gas flaring by 2030

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Environment through the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) said it will commence the periodic review of the plans of International and indigenous Oil Companies to ensure they stay on course to end routine gas flaring by latest 2030.

It said the country is poised to embark on methane reduction projects that will enable Nigeria’s commitment to methane reduction and meeting Net zero emissions by 2060.

The minister of state for Environment Iziaq Adekunle Salako who stated this at the National Stakeholders Engagement on Methane Mitigation and Reduction in Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector yesterday in Abuja expressed hope to see initiatives such as the Project- “Methane Mitigation and Reduction in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector”

He said the national stakeholder engagement event was expected to serve as a platform to discuss the complexities of methane mitigation and reduction within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The minister assured that, through rigorous research and collaborative efforts, the country can identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities for effective national actions.

“As we drive the process of accelerating significant progress in methane emissions reductions, our collective efforts through today’s discussions with your constructive contributions will provide needed opportunity to evaluate the current situation, raise awareness, explore co-benefits, discuss relevant legislation and regulations, delve into related technical and economic challenges, and propose progressive strategies for effective Project implementation towards meeting this goal.

“This event underscores the importance of data-driven policymaking and the need for robust implementation strategies tailored to the unique realities of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector”, he noted

He therefore implored stakeholders at the event to seize the moment to reaffirm the commitment to a cleaner, healthier environment for generations to come.

“Together, we can chart a unified course towards sustainable and effective methane mitigation and reduction in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector”, he said.

The minister further said President Bola Tinubu has continue to demonstrate his commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action in line with the many multilateral environmental agreements that Nigeria is party to.

According to him, “this commitment is well captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the presidential priorities. At COP28 in Dubai for example, the President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to end routine gas-flaring by 2030 to reflect the seriousness with which our nation approaches methane mitigation and reduction”.