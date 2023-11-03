FG restates partnership with S/East Govs on community, Agric dev.

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Development (South-East) Mrs. Chioma Nweze, has restated the Federal Government, partnership with Governors of the zone on community development.

Mrs Nweze made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital when she led officials of the Agency on a courtesy visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The Senior Special Assistant commended the State government for her numerous achievements since the inception of the administration in May 2023.

“The State government released One Hundred million naira to IFAD as counterpart fund, I encourage other states to release more funds to IFAD, it is about the people in the grassroots”

“Am working with the Five Governors of the South-east, we will agree on what we are going to do about security in our region”

According to her, “FG will partner the south -east governors to ensure that all communities in the region are developed and devoid of insecurity”

“The President is interested in what happens at the grassroots level, communities are the strength of the nation, when the people at the communities are strong, that means the government is strong”.

“This IFAD program will end in a year plus we are sure that with what we are seeing and the positive impact/ benefits, the program will continue we are going to expand it”

“The President wants to remove all these baggers from the streets, he wants to remove them so that we can go into agriculture, if you want to go into fishery, poultry, we are there to help”

Earlier in a remark, Governor Francis Nwifuru, decried the perceived maginalization of the State in the implementation of Federal government projects scheme.

The event was preceded with official Handover of Agricultural equipments to IFAD beneficiaries held at IFAD office Onuebonyi by Sharon junction Abakaliki.