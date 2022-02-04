FG raises concern over destruction of wetlands in the country.

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government has raised alarm over the destruction of wetlands in the county, saying such act destroys the ecosystem and affects the nation’s economy negatively.

The minister of state for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor stated this at the 2022 World Wetlands Day in Jigawa state yesterday, maintaining that the resources attributed to wetlands were valuable and should be kept well.

She frowned at a situation where people destroy the wetlands and making it loose its importance to the country and warned that such attitude should stop.

The minister emphasized the importance of the occasion, saying; “it is my pleasure to be here today to celebrate the 2022 World Wetlands Day with the theme “Wetland Action for People and Nature”. As you are all aware, the Ramsar Convention has designated 2nd of February of every year to celebrate World Wetlands Day to promote public awareness of the importance of wetlands to environmental sustainability as well as human wellbeing.

“This celebration is in pursuit of the Convention’s mission of ensuring the Conservation and Wise Use of all Wetlands through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving Sustainable Development globally.

“The significance of wetlands as a unique component of our ecosystems cannot be overemphasized. They are rich in biodiversity and play a number of functions, including water purification, water storage, processing of carbon and other nutrients, stabilization of shorelines, and support of plants and animals. Under an effective and sustainably managed healthy ecosystem, they also play a vital role in addressing socio-economic challenges particularly through multi-sectoral job creation for millions of job seekers in sectors such as forestry, fisheries, agriculture, and tourism.

“Many coastal and inland wetlands are popular locations for tourism and recreational activities such as swimming, boating, fishing, camping, annual festivals and bird watching thus offering income opportunities for local communities.

“Wetlands are noted for their water flows regulation function and recharge of surface and groundwater. They act as natural reservoirs that store water during raining season and release it during dry season for domestic purposes and dry season farming.

“The resources attributed to the wetlands in Nigeria are highly valuable; they contain fish, reptile species, mammal species, amphibian species, and bird’s species”.

Stating that Nigeria wetlands endowment stands out in Africa being one of the internationally recognized wetlands in the world, the minister said “Majority of these wetlands are found in Niger Delta, Benue and Chad Basin and along the entire Coast of Nigeria. While eleven (11) of them have been designated as Ramsar Sites. The Hadejia-Nguru wetland is the first wetland recorded as a Ramsar site. It is a wide expanse of floodplain wetlands, which is situated in Jigawa and Yobe Sates in the North-East Geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, wetland ecosystems are being threatened due to population pressure; poverty; deforestation; intensive cultivation; oil, gas and industrial waste pollution; coastal and marine erosion; over grazing as well as climate change. This important component of the ecosystems is being lost at alarming rate and we must all recognize the need for urgent intervention

“The destruction of wetlands is therefore a matter of concern as they are some of the most productive habitats on the planet. Over time, over population, climate change as well as response to the need for infrastructural development have contributed to the degradation of wetland ecosystems.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this year’s theme is coming at the time when increased global ambitions and actions to tackle climate and environment challenges are required to achieve global resilience and general wellbeing.

“The Federal Government has prioritized the livelihood enhancement of the local people living around wetlands. We are conscious of the effects of climate change on their livelihoods. This is evidential in the livelihoods component of our intervention in some of the wetland ecosystems in the country.

“Under the ongoing intervention named ’’Sustainable Management of Selected Critical Ecosystems’’, Hadejia-Nguru Wetland was reforested with four (4) hectares of Fruit/Tree Orchard of economic species. This is in addition to the provision of livelihood enhancement and capacity development of the communities around the wetland”.

Continuing, the minister said; “this Project is being extended to other parts of the country as our intervention is focused on the riparian communities of Maladumba Lake and Forest Reserve Wetland in Bauchi State and Oguta Lake Wetland in Imo State.

“Apart from this, the Federal Government has just secured a credit from the World Bank to implement Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) which is intended to help improve sustainable management of drylands at scale in the northern Nigeria. The project aims to restore Critical Ecosystems including Hadejia-Nguru wetlands and will be implemented over a period of six years.

“You may be aware of Mr. President’s recent approval on the establishment of 10 additional National Parks including Hadejia Wetland Game Reserve which will now be known as Hadejia Wetlands National Park. This implies that, the country’s protected areas have been expanded to conserve our biodiversity, enhance ecosystem resilience, mitigate climate impacts, and support socio-economic development of the people. This expansion also contributes to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework Goals, Nationally Determined Contributions, Global Goals for Forests, and others.

“We commit to International Agreements, Conventions, Treaties in pursuance of Global Agenda towards sustainable environment, climate solution and a healthy planet. We strongly support Agenda 30X30 of the Global Biodiversity Framework which seeks to designate 30% of the world oceans and lands for sustainable development by year 2030. Two (2) Forestry Reserves in Bayelsa State have been designated as Nigeria’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) while the process of taking over and handing over by the Federal Government has commenced. Implementation of the MPAs serves as an opportunity to intensify efforts towards better and more effective management of the critical ecosystem.

“We are cognizance of the key role sensitization and awareness creation plays in ensuring critical ecosystems, such as wetlands are conserved, protected and restored. The celebration of World Wetlands Day as being witnessed here today attests to this. However, this responsibility does not lie on Government alone. Every one of us including Government, Non-Government, Private Sector, Academic, Corporate Organizations, Students and Individuals are all stakeholders in this assignment.

16.​Let me at this point, commend Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, MON, mni, for your complementary efforts that have hugely facilitated the achievement of Federal Government’s programmes and initiatives in your State which has impacted on the lives of the people”.

Ikeazor called on all Nigerians to contribute to ensure a sustainable environment and safer planet by their actions.

She said Nigerians must strive to be part of the solutions for nature by being powerful agents of positive change for people and planet.