FEMA advocates Safety Commission for FCT to curb fire outbreaks

To ensure sustainable mitigation of loss of lives and property to incessant fire outbreaks and explosions from gas and fuel outlets in Abuja, the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has advocated for the establishment of a Safety Commission for the Territory.

The Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss who disclosed this yesterday, during a press briefing, in Abuja, said the proposed Commission will take charge of the responsibility of issuing operating licenses and effectively curb the proliferation of liquid (cooking) gas and petrol outlets in the FCT.

Idriss however, warned that if such Commission was not established, FCT is going to have fires and explosions that are going to cause much havoc in the nation’s capital.

He disclosed that in furtherance to the advocacy, they had even gone to some states to do some understudy, to see what they are doing.

According to him: “We are advocating that we should have a Safety Commission in the FCT, which will take charge of the responsibility of issuing operating licenses. Because, most of these Gas stations don’t operate the way they are supposed, as they don’t have the training and adequate staffing to handle such ventures.

“So, we have written for it, and we will continue to advocate for such sustainable intervention. We had a Committee on incessant gas explosions in FCT, but that doesn’t mean that we are not taking action.

“Now, with the fire incidence in three filling stations, we have revisited those actions, and we are awaiting a response from the FCT Minister. Something good is coming out. It is a concern that we can’t ignore, as it is part of our responsibility. We had even gone to some states to do some understudy, to see what they are doing.

“So if we don’t have a safety Commission established and regulated by the FCTA that will ensure that they train each operator of Gas outlets and filling stations to follow the right thing required of them, we are going to have fires and explosions that are going to cause much havoc in the FCT”.

Furthermore, the FEMA boss revealed that in 2022, the Agency intervened in post-fire disasters in various parts of the FCT as well as responded to 10 fire incidents, including 3 filling station fires, where 16 lives were saved.

On FEMA’s action plan for 2023, he said it intends to continue with a spillover of activities of the previous year which include Operation eagle eye and the dry season early warning campaign.

He added that FEMA will continue with dry season sensitization on Radio, Television, and other hand, social media platforms as well as at marketplaces and residential areas.

