Edo govt to resume arrest of pupils found loitering

By Peter
Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe.
12
 CHRIS AKHABUE

 

 

The Edo State Ministry of Education has said that its School O’clock exercise, which is aimed at checking the menace of out-of-school children, will resume on January 9, 2023.

 

This is contained in a statement signed by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe. 

 

According to her, The Edo State Ministry of Education wishes to inform School Owners, School Administrators, Parents, Guardians and the general public that the official date of 2nd term resumption as contained in the 2022/2023 harmonized School calendar remains Monday, 9th January 2023.”

 

She added: “Please note that teaching and learning commence Immediately from the first day. Hence, Parents and Guardians should release their wards on the stipulated date of resumption.

 

“Also worthy of note to Parents/Guardians is that the School O’clock team will resume on the same date. Any Parent/Guardian whose ward (pupil/Student) is found loitering, hawking, or engaged in child labour during school hours will be arrested and prosecuted.

 

“To this end, School Heads should ensure that classrooms and School environments are clean, safe and ready for commencement of academic activities.”

 

 

Peter 8637 posts 0 comments
