Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship for girls in Pry Schools, organised by APWEN held in Lagos

L-r... Past President of Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) and Role Model ,Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship For Girls in Primary Schools, Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata,’  President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Vice President COREN  Engr David Omonibeke; past President of APWEN Engr  Idiat Amusu’ Engr Bose Dahunsi  and Former president of APWEN  Engr Dr Patricia Opene-Odili, during the Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship For Girls in Primary Schools  Featuring ; ikorodu primary schools organised  by APWEN held at Egbin power Plc Estate Ijede Ikorodu in Lagos .on 7/7/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Past President of APWEN Engr  Idiat Amusu , Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata,’  winner of Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship For Girls in Primary , Anthonia Nkwogu ,from Powerfields Group of Schools Egbin , received a Cheque of One Hundred Thousand Naria ; Mr Okhide  Osagie ( teacher) Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe, during the presentation.

L-r… Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe;  first prize winner Anthonia Nkwogu, past President of Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) and Role Model ,  Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata;  Second Prize winner , Abebe Amarachi; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Third Prize Winner  Achem Justina , all with their Cheque.

L-r…President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho;  Branch  Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE)  Egbin-Ikorodu Branch Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; former president of APWEN  Engr Dr Patricia Opene-Odil, Opene-Odili, Chairman Planning Committee Engr Atinuke Owolabi. former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch Engr  Charles Akintola; Engr Agose Otinwa .

Cross Section of the participating schools .

L-r… APWEN Brand Ambassador Engr Oduwa Agboneni; Assistant General Secretary Lagos Chapter  Engr Ayodokpo Bello; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Atinuke Owolabi; APWEN South West Coordinator Engr Bosede Oyekunle;  APWEN Roll Model Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata, and Engr Lillian Uzodiagu.

L-r… Vice President COREN  Engr David Omonibeke; APWEN Roll Model Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata ; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe, Engr Bose Dahunsi ; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Branch  Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE)  Egbin-Ikorodu Branch Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; during the Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship for girls in Primary Schools  Featuring ; ikorodu primary schools organised  by APWEN held at Egbin power Plc Estate Ijede Ikorodu in Lagos .on 7/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

