Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship for girls in Pry Schools, organised by APWEN held in Lagos

L-r…Past President of APWEN Engr Idiat Amusu , Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata,’ winner of Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship For Girls in Primary , Anthonia Nkwogu ,from Powerfields Group of Schools Egbin , received a Cheque of One Hundred Thousand Naria ; Mr Okhide Osagie ( teacher) Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe, during the presentation.

L-r… Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; first prize winner Anthonia Nkwogu, past President of Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) and Role Model , Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; Second Prize winner , Abebe Amarachi; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Third Prize Winner Achem Justina , all with their Cheque.

L-r…President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Branch Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Egbin-Ikorodu Branch Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; former president of APWEN Engr Dr Patricia Opene-Odil, Opene-Odili, Chairman Planning Committee Engr Atinuke Owolabi. former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Branch Engr Charles Akintola; Engr Agose Otinwa .

Cross Section of the participating schools .

L-r… APWEN Brand Ambassador Engr Oduwa Agboneni; Assistant General Secretary Lagos Chapter Engr Ayodokpo Bello; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Atinuke Owolabi; APWEN South West Coordinator Engr Bosede Oyekunle; APWEN Roll Model Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata, and Engr Lillian Uzodiagu.

L-r… Vice President COREN Engr David Omonibeke; APWEN Roll Model Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata ; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe, Engr Bose Dahunsi ; President (APWEN) Engr Dr Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Branch Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Egbin-Ikorodu Branch Engr Bashiru Mohammed ; during the Felicia Agubata Science Competition & Scholarship for girls in Primary Schools Featuring ; ikorodu primary schools organised by APWEN held at Egbin power Plc Estate Ijede Ikorodu in Lagos .on 7/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

