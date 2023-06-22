FCTA now target for scammers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has realised that scammers are on the prowl again, targeting top management of the administration.

Unscrupulous persons create social media accounts in the name of senior staff of the administration, with the intent to employ such accounts to lure unsuspecting members of the public into phantom contract deals or fake employment offers.

In a press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu explained that in 24 hours, two LinkedIn accounts were opened using the names of staff of the FCTA, all with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

One was in the name of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade.

Another bore the name of the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed.

The statement said “This is to make it abundantly clear that neither the Permanent Secretary Mr Olusade nor the Executive Secretary, FCDA Engr. Ahmed has a LinkedIn account.

The general public is hereby warned against responding to calls for tenders and/or employment openings in FCTA through social media.

It should be well known that the government has well-established procurement and employment processes which are not publicized through social media.

This is a scheme designed only to defraud, the statement, warned.

Reports have been made and security agencies are in the process of unveiling perpetrators of this felonious act.

Don’t fall prey to scammers. You are warned! It added